Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $85.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $151,903.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,415 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,297 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,623,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

