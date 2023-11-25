Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.30.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.4 %

BOOT opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 350.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after buying an additional 1,390,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,556.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,447,000 after purchasing an additional 459,844 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,134.1% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 484,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,043,000 after purchasing an additional 445,357 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $33,934,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $29,696,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

