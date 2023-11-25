CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVBF. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,458.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 174.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 145.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.85 on Monday. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

