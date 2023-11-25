Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

JKHY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $192.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.84 and a 200-day moving average of $156.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.