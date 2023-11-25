Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $252.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $262.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $224.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.97 and a 200-day moving average of $212.68. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total value of $3,166,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,783,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,783,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 683,165 shares of company stock valued at $144,224,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.