Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.44.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,684,000 after purchasing an additional 565,439 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.