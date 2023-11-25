Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Smart Sand

Smart Sand Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand

Shares of SND stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Sand

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.