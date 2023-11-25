RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of RDHL opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

