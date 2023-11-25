Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PATK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PATK

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,221. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 136.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 321,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.