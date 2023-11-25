Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

