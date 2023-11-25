Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Raised to $9.00 at Truist Financial

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a positive rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.72. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Marqeta by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 83.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

