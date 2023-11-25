Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.79. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $15.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is -234.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

