Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TCOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

