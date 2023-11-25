Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Symbotic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.79. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $173,465.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $173,465.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 78,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $3,131,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,907.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,989 shares of company stock worth $8,239,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

