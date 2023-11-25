StockNews.com Lowers RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RICK. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reduced their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 0.3 %

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RCI Hospitality

In other RCI Hospitality news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $480,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,563,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 482.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

