Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Okta by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Okta by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Okta by 5,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

