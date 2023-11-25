Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $749,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,415 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,297. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

