FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Set at $175.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSV

FirstService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $158.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $163.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 24.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 126.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 80.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.