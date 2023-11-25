HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HireQuest from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

HireQuest Stock Up 1.5 %

HireQuest Announces Dividend

HireQuest stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.10. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 6,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $93,566.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,944. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HireQuest by 1,832.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 229,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HireQuest by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HireQuest by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 56,241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 357.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

