Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.39.

Get Centene alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Centene

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.