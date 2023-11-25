StockNews.com Downgrades DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 363.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 766.3% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 120,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,773 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 187,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 29.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

