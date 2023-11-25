Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Lowered to $23.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENTA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.88.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENTA

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ENTA stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $62.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 270,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 197,916 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 49,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 24,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,150,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.