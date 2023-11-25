Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $53.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EIX. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.42.

EIX opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

