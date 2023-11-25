Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ESBA opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESBA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

