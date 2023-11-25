Truist Financial Trims Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Target Price to $28.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Highwoods Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of HIW opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 155.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

