International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $155.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.