Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on KSS. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Kohl’s stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 150.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $2,436,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

