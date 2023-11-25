Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NCLH. Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.04.

NYSE NCLH opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 269,849 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 95.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 262,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 128,450 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 338,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $1,824,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

