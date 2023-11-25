Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.2 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

