KeyCorp Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $63.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

SYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Symbotic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair cut Symbotic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.92.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.79. Symbotic has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $64.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 76.68% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 78,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $3,131,358.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,907.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,989 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,504 in the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 69.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,856 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

