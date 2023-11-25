Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Cut to $134.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Keysight Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.18.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.39 and its 200-day moving average is $145.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

