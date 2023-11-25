Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Symbotic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.92.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.79. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 76.68% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $173,465.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $173,465.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 78,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $3,123,706.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,433.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,989 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,504 over the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

