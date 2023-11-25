Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HASI. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.78.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 415.79%.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.