Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.24.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $76.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.33.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $1,910,486.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,588,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $1,910,486.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,826,619 shares in the company, valued at $115,588,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,767 shares of company stock valued at $51,100,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $38,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

