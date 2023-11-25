Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLTK. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.80 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,215.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 35,837.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

