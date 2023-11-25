Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

