Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Shares of XELB opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.