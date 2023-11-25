Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $213.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $239.00.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.05.

Hershey Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HSY opened at $191.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hershey has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock worth $631,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

