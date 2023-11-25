Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOVA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

