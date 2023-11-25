Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Capital downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.13.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 177.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.