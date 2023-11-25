HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

