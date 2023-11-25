Robert W. Baird Lowers NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

NSTG stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.73. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at $11,044,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,100,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,168,745 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 93.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 967,219 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

