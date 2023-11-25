Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.11.

Get Ameren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameren

Ameren Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ameren by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.