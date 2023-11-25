C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.73.

AI opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.54.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in C3.ai by 98.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in C3.ai by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

