Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Avalon stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.10.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.