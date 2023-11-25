Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get Buckle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKE

Buckle Trading Up 0.5 %

BKE stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. Buckle has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. Buckle’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Buckle by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 1,123.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 230,605 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.