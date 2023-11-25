Morgan Stanley Cuts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $62.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

NYSE:OGS opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. State Street Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,407,000 after purchasing an additional 383,693 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,170,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

