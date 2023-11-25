Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 320.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $4,052,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,117 shares of company stock worth $6,202,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

