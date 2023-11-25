Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PDS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Precision Drilling from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.71.

PDS opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $857.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.33.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.41). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,527.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after buying an additional 107,879 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

