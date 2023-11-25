Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at Truist Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.93.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $3,094,672 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.