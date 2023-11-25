Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

